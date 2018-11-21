Rhenium Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Rhenium has a market cap of $21,514.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rhenium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rhenium has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rhenium Coin Profile

XRH is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 27,680,223 coins. Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org. Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork. Rhenium’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0.

Buying and Selling Rhenium

Rhenium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

