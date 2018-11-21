Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.15 Million Position in CA, Inc. (CA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of CA worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CA by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in CA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

NASDAQ CA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.15 Million Position in CA, Inc. (CA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/rhumbline-advisers-has-29-15-million-position-in-ca-inc-ca.html.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.