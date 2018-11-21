Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

