Rhumbline Advisers Sells 75,896 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,896 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Exxon Mobil worth $643,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,828,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,311,000 after acquiring an additional 208,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

