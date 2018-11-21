Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 149,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,815. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,500 shares of company stock worth $624,615 in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

