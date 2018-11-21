RingCentral Inc (RNG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 287.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RingCentral from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

In other RingCentral news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $211,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $943,523.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $1,355,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,440 shares of company stock worth $16,407,578. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

