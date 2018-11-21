Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.68 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $287.09 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $252.23 and a 12 month high of $312.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.08.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,599,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

