Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Graco worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,712,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,937,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,394,000 after buying an additional 447,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after buying an additional 89,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,189,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $4,592,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-6-15-million-holdings-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.