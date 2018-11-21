Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Several research analysts have commented on AIV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of AIV opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

