Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 63,055 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $183,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

