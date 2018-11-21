Robert G. Courteau Acquires 1,000 Shares of Altus Group Ltd (AIF) Stock

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,790.00.

Shares of AIF opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. Altus Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The company operates through Altus Analytics, CRE Consulting, and Geomatics segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise (AE), a software for valuation, and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for feasibility analysis and assessments; ARGUS EstateMaster, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution.

