Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) received a $11.00 price target from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHR. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $310.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

