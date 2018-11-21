Rocketcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $329.00 (ROCK)

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Rocketcoin has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocketcoin has a total market cap of $4,874.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocketcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocketcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00133397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00203838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.96 or 0.09596571 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Rocketcoin Profile

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 31,645,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,360,642 coins. The official website for Rocketcoin is www.rocketcoin.net. Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2.

Rocketcoin Coin Trading

Rocketcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocketcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocketcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocketcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocketcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.