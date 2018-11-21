Rockwell Automation (ROK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $168.23 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,632,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,362,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,533,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

