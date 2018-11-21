Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.5% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.