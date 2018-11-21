Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.5% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/rogers-communications-inc-rci-shares-sold-by-symons-capital-management-inc.html.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.