Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Position Reduced by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 8.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Rollins’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Gabelli started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Position Reduced by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/rollins-inc-rol-position-reduced-by-value-holdings-management-co-llc.html.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.