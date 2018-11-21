Rollins (ROL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Shares of Rollins are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 51.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 215.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 265,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.