Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

