Ross Stores (ROST) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.02-1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Ross Stores to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.88.

Ross Stores stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

