Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 167,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,354. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 856.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 210.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

