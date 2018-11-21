Ross Stores (ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $101.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ross Stores (ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ross-stores-rost-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.