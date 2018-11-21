Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

