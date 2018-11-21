SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group cut SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

SWATCH Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

