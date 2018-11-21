Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Weir Group (WEIGF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

