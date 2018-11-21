Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.67

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on RBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of RBS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

