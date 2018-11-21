Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBS shares. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.09 ($4.12).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The stock had a trading volume of 17,367,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In other news, insider Ross McEwan acquired 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.