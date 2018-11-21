Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,120,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,098,000 after buying an additional 236,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after buying an additional 830,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,278,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,512,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,587,000 after buying an additional 279,259 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $108.03. 721,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,728. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

