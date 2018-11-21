Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,444 Shares of CDW (CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CDW by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,481,196.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,809,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CDW opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

