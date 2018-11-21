Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,625 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $91.48 and a one year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-sells-1625-shares-of-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.