Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Insider Rico Back Acquires 112,000 Shares

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back bought 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £356,160 ($465,386.12).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 313.80 ($4.10) on Wednesday. Royal Mail PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 373.79 ($4.88).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

