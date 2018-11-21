Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 38,140 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $3,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $820,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

