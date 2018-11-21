Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,571 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Central Garden & Pet worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,254,000 after acquiring an additional 346,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 880,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

