Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Invests $9.27 Million in Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Stock

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. Natus Medical accounts for 2.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.77% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 246.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,395 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,111,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 396,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BABY opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Inc has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $41.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BABY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $494,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,754,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

