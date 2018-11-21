salesforce.com (CRM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 2.17

Media headlines about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a media sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted salesforce.com’s analysis:

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

CRM opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $47,555.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,035.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,505 shares of company stock valued at $75,370,304. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “salesforce.com (CRM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 2.17” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/salesforce-com-crm-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-2-17.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.