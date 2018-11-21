salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $120.42 and last traded at $121.01. Approximately 14,201,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 5,523,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

Specifically, insider Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $47,555.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,035.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 543 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $82,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,505 shares of company stock valued at $75,370,304 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 268.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

