San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 352 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $162.19 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

