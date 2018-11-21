San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca-takes-position-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.