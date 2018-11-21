Sandra E. Bergeron Sells 8,900 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $1,508,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FFIV traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. 24,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,461. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $54,839,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on F5 Networks to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.41.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

