Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 14.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 79,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of SC stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

