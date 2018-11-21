SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million.

SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Wednesday. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,288. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

