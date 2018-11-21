Saul Centers (BFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:BFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,642. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $29,884.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $85,507.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $560,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $677,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.