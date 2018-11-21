Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 186,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.7% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 53,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6,355.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 254,412 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/schlumberger-limited-slb-position-reduced-by-ntv-asset-management-llc.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.