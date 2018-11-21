Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Stake Increased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 234,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $58.83.

