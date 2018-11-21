Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.09%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWM shares. Sidoti set a $54.00 price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/schweitzer-mauduit-international-inc-swm-shares-sold-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.