SEA (SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 154.57% and a negative return on equity of 563.92%.
Shares of SE stock remained flat at $$12.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. SEA has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,667,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its position in SEA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.