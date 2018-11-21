Seaport Global Securities Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 67.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,174,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,084.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $40,930.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

