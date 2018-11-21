Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,025.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $709.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,267 shares of company stock worth $89,342,038. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/security-national-bank-of-sioux-city-iowa-ia-acquires-new-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.