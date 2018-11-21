SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/sei-investments-seic-shares-bought-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.