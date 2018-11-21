Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Fonar Co. (FONR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fonar worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 3.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fonar by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Raymond V. Damadian sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 123,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fonar stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Fonar Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

