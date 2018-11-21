Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Renal Associates worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.09.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Renal Associates’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARA shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann upgraded American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/seizert-capital-partners-llc-increases-holdings-in-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara.html.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.